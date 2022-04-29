Apple taps into Brazilian supplier for iPhone 13 production

Brazilian iPhone 13 customers may find their smartphones are made locally.

Some iPhone 13 models seem to be assembled in Foxconn Brazil, with the model number having the BR/A identifier at the end of the string. In comparison, iPhone 13s made in China have the BZ/A identifier.

ANATEL, Brazil’s telecom regulator stated in a document that the firm will be the manufacturing facility for Apple’s latest flagship phone. It’s not mentioned whether the iPhone 13 Pro or the iPhone 13 mini will be included in the assembly plans.

Brazil was home to the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE manufacturing before, and evidence shows that the 6.1 inch iPhone 13 is set to be the same. It’s not clear how many or what other Apple products are produced in the Foxconn facility.

The iPhone 13 is Apple’s latest flagship model, launched alongside the iPhone 13 Pro in the ‘California Streaming’ event in September 2021.