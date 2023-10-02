Apple to issue iOS 17 update to Fix iPhone 15 Pro overheating

Apple recently acknowledged the bug making the iPhone 15 Pro heat up more than usual and promised an update on iOS 17.

The Cupertino-based company released an official statement surrounding user reports that their iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro overheating. Apple blames it on third-party apps and recent updates, which had ‘overloaded the system’ and led to the higher-than-usual temperatures. Some of these apps include Uber, Instagram, and Asphalt 9 Legends.

Apple has reached out to the developers to address the concern, with Instagram promising an app update to fix the problem. The company says that the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to run hotter during the first days due to higher background activity. It’s considered standard behavior and should be a temporary condition.

The heating phone bug should be fixed when iOS 17.1 comes out, which is currently under beta testing. Not all users have experienced overheating which means it’s not a hardware problem.