Apple To Put a Forceful Price on Upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Models

Android manufacturers are forced to increase the prices of their products in the midst of the RAM chip shortage. Apple is going to be maximizing the situation with their upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro models, releasing later this year.

Apple is anticipated to outperform the market for smartphones with a forceful pricing strategy for the device, with predictions for the starting prices of the device to be slightly higher or remain unchanged. In the March-June quarter, Apple is expecting higher memory costs.

The scale of the company allows for more leverage over suppliers for RAM compared to the majority of manufacturers for Android. Apple is also looking for ways to reduce some components of the iPhone, such as cameras and the display.

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to be unveiled later this year in September alongside the iPhone Ultra.