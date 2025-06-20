Apple to Start iPhone Foldable Production This Year

Apple is pushing forward with its novel foldable iPhone that might debut in 2026.

Advertisements

Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned that Foxconn is gearing up to produce the foldable iPhone in Q3 or early Q4 this year. This timeline coincides with the planned launch of the foldable smartphone in 2026 as an addition to the iPhone 18 line. The Apple analyst iterated that there are still component specifications to be finalized, but the display is more or less finished. Samsung Display is expected to come up with around 7-8 million panels for the smartphone, and Apple is expected to have around 15-20 million units to sell.

It’s believed that the foldable iPhone will have a 4.5 mm thinness and approximately double that when in folded mode. Hinge design has been considered thoroughly, as there are rumors that it won’t have a visible crease when opened. The display is said to be 7.8 inches when open and 5.5 inches when folded.