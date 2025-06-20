iPhone

Apple to Start iPhone Foldable Production This Year

By Samantha Wiley
Apple to Start iPhone Foldable Production This Year

Apple is pushing forward with its novel foldable iPhone that might debut in 2026.

Advertisements

Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned that Foxconn is gearing up to produce the foldable iPhone in Q3 or early Q4 this year. This timeline coincides with the planned launch of the foldable smartphone in 2026 as an addition to the iPhone 18 line. The Apple analyst iterated that there are still component specifications to be finalized, but the display is more or less finished. Samsung Display is expected to come up with around 7-8 million panels for the smartphone, and Apple is expected to have around 15-20 million units to sell.

Apple to Start iPhone Foldable Production This Year

It’s believed that the foldable iPhone will have a 4.5 mm thinness and approximately double that when in folded mode. Hinge design has been considered thoroughly, as there are rumors that it won’t have a visible crease when opened. The display is said to be 7.8 inches when open and 5.5 inches when folded.

Advertisements

Latest News
The Anker Nano II 65W Compact Charger is $25 Off
The Anker Nano II 65W Compact Charger is $25 Off
1 Min Read
New ‘Shot on iPhone’ Short Film Debuts
New ‘Shot on iPhone’ Short Film Debuts
1 Min Read
Apple Camp for Kids Program Starts in June
Apple Camp for Kids Program Starts in June
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 10 is $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 10 is $100 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 3 May Debut in 2026
AirPods Pro 3 May Debut in 2026
1 Min Read
Oakley Smart Glasses Announced
Oakley Smart Glasses Announced
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 10 is $100 Off
Apple Watch Ultra 3 Might Arrive Soon
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 3 May Debut in 2026
The AirPods Pro 2 is $80 Off
1 Min Read
tvOS 26 Apple Music Sing Adds iPhone Karaoke Feature
tvOS 26 Apple Music Sing Adds iPhone Karaoke Feature
1 Min Read
Photos Tabs to Make a Comeback in iOS 26
Photos Tabs to Make a Comeback in iOS 26
1 Min Read
tvOS 26 Users to Have Automatic Sign-In for Apps
tvOS 26 Users to Have Automatic Sign-In for Apps
1 Min Read
The Beats Pill is $50 Off
The Beats Pill is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?