Apple Trying iPhone 18 Pro Colors

A source associated with the Apple supply chain discloses color options that Apple is thinking of using for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro models and the foldable iPhone.

The signature color for 2027 for the Pro models will be Dark Cherry, a color resembling deep-red that comes from wine. The color will be closer to the color of wine instead of a bright red color and aligns with the rumor Apple was testing out a red shade for this year’s iPhone 18 Pro model.

Other colors that are currently in development are Silver, Dark Gray, and Light Blue. These colors are still in testing phase as the device has not yet entered mass production.

Apple is expected to unveil the foldable iPhone and iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models later this year. The company is looking to switch up its release dates, debuting the iPhone 18 Pro models first with the base model releasing early next year.