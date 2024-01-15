iPhone

Apple tweaks iPhone 16 Pro Action button

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 16 Pro

Apple has made further design tweaks to the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro’s Action Button.

Prototype images have leaked online and reveals several changes as to how the Action Button might appear. Upon closer inspection, the changes put the Action Button in the same design as the iPhone 15 Pro. For the upcoming model it seems that Apple is still deciding how the button’s design and size will look like, with the development stage set at ‘Proto2’

iPhone 16 Pro

So far, two sizes and four configurations have been put in motion, with one having a unified volume and Action button, and others having separate buttons that sit flush in the smartphone frame. The earliest leaked prototype image showed a unified volume button and the Action button having a multi-purpose aspect. It’s worth noting that the changed design doesn’t mean Apple will put it towards the final product- rather, it gives viewers a glimpse as to what approach Apple is taking with the Action button.

