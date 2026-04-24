Apple Unlikely to Have 200MP Telephoto Lens for iPhone before 2028

It is unlikely that Apple will be integrating a 200MP telephoto camera on iPhones before 2028, even as the company has already done tests on a sensor on prototypes. The company has evaluated a 200MP sensor for a camera of a periscope type.

There is no reason why the timeframe won’t come before 2028, but it was referred to in the past that Apple is looking to prioritize improving low-light performance and optical flexibility instead of a leap to a 200MP camera and in raw resolution. The iPhone 18 Pro, releasing this year, is going to have a 48MP main camera featuring a variable aperture with a telephoto camera with 48MP.

Samsung has unveiled a 200MP rear camera for its Galaxy S23 Ultra 3 years ago, with the models that followed up also having the 200MP camera. An iPhone with a 200MP camera is capable of capturing photos with better resolution and detail.