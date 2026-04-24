iPhone

Apple Unlikely to Have 200MP Telephoto Lens for iPhone before 2028

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Unlikely to Have 200MP Telephoto Lens for iPhone before 2028

It is unlikely that Apple will be integrating a 200MP telephoto camera on iPhones before 2028, even as the company has already done tests on a sensor on prototypes. The company has evaluated a 200MP sensor for a camera of a periscope type.


There is no reason why the timeframe won’t come before 2028, but it was referred to in the past that Apple is looking to prioritize improving low-light performance and optical flexibility instead of a leap to a 200MP camera and in raw resolution. The iPhone 18 Pro, releasing this year, is going to have a 48MP main camera featuring a variable aperture with a telephoto camera with 48MP.

Apple Unlikely to Have 200MP Telephoto Lens for iPhone before 2028

Samsung has unveiled a 200MP rear camera for its Galaxy S23 Ultra 3 years ago, with the models that followed up also having the 200MP camera. An iPhone with a 200MP camera is capable of capturing photos with better resolution and detail.


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