Apple users have started comparing the 5.4-Inch iPhone 12 with iPhone 7 and iPhone SE

iPhone

There have been several leaks that showed dummies of the new upcoming 12 lineups. Now the users have started comparing these dummies with the original iPhone SE models and the iPhone 7.

One MacRumors forum user iZac has made a comparison between these previous iPhone models and the 5.4-inch iPhone 12. The user purchased the dummy and then made a detailed comparison between the devices. Several users like iZac are hoping to replace their old models with the new 5.4-inch iPhone 12.

5.4-inch iPhone SE

The user said that that dummy is good at handling. He added:

It feels like a bit more of a stretch than SE.

5.4-inch iPhone SE with ruler

He said that it easily fits in his hands and its square profile makes it more manageable. It is also easy to grip the device, he added. He found that this upcoming 5.4-inch iPhone 12 is also wider than the iPhone SE; he said “it is 6mm wider than iPhone SE and 3mm thinner than the iPhone 7.”  He also says that the dummy feels a bit thicker, he said that it is 1mm thicker than the iPhone SE. 

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Share on whatsapp
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
View All Posts
Latest
iLounge > News > iPhone > Apple users have started comparing the 5.4-Inch iPhone 12 with iPhone 7 and iPhone SE
iLounge Logo

iLounge is an independent provider of information about Apple Inc.’s iPod, iPhone and iPad digital media players, accessories, and related software.

This website is not affiliated with Apple Inc.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Rss

iLounge © 2001 – 2020. All Rights Reserved.