Apple users have started comparing the 5.4-Inch iPhone 12 with iPhone 7 and iPhone SE

There have been several leaks that showed dummies of the new upcoming 12 lineups. Now the users have started comparing these dummies with the original iPhone SE models and the iPhone 7.

One MacRumors forum user iZac has made a comparison between these previous iPhone models and the 5.4-inch iPhone 12. The user purchased the dummy and then made a detailed comparison between the devices. Several users like iZac are hoping to replace their old models with the new 5.4-inch iPhone 12.

The user said that that dummy is good at handling. He added:

It feels like a bit more of a stretch than SE.

He said that it easily fits in his hands and its square profile makes it more manageable. It is also easy to grip the device, he added. He found that this upcoming 5.4-inch iPhone 12 is also wider than the iPhone SE; he said “it is 6mm wider than iPhone SE and 3mm thinner than the iPhone 7.” He also says that the dummy feels a bit thicker, he said that it is 1mm thicker than the iPhone SE.