iPhone

Apple Using Smart Adhesive for Foldable iPhone

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Using Smart Adhesive for Foldable iPhone

Apple has found advances in OCA or optically clear adhesive and is reportedly going to use this as it will be a significant factor for near invisible creases for the upcoming foldable iPhone that is releasing this year.


Key technologies were highlighted in a report for innovation regarding foldable displays, going in depth that creases are made when the layers inside the display go out of alignment and have concentrated stress found at the folds, resulting in deformation, microcracks, and therefore, creases.

Apple Using Smart Adhesive for Foldable iPhone

Apple will also be using Ultra-thin glass, where the fold will have thinner glass allowing for flexibility down the middle with durability on the other parts. Apple has diligently been working on reducing creases for its foldable iPhone, looking to almost eliminate them. The foldable iPhone is going to be unveiled with the iPhone 18 Pro later this year.


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