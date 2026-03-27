iPhone

Apple Will Use Layered Glass for Less Crease on Display for Foldable iPhone

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Will Use Layered Glass for Less Crease on Display for Foldable iPhone

The upcoming foldable iPhone by Apple will be using a structure of dual-layer ultra-thin glass to lessen crease visibility on the display. The foldable device will have two UTG or ultra-thin glass layers with the display in the middle of them, keeping it away from direct contact with the hinge.


The company has been trying out UFG with different thicknesses, along with a thin layer for flexibility at the fold, and then a thicker layer somewhere else for rigidity on the device. The most recent rumor hints that the company has made a composite glass stack instead of depending on one panel.

Apple Will Use Layered Glass for Less Crease on Display for Foldable iPhone

The foldable iPhone is anticipated to be released later this year, in September, with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. An analyst reported that the device could have a release date close to December. The iPhone fold is rumored to have a 7.8-inch inner screen and an outer screen approximately 5.3 to 5.5 inches.


Latest News
The 3in1 Anker MagSafe Compatible UFO Charger is $20 off
The 3in1 Anker MagSafe Compatible UFO Charger is $20 off
1 Min Read
Apple Far Off From a Full-Screen Device
Apple Far Off From a Full-Screen Device
1 Min Read
Studio Display XDR and Studio Display Firmware Update Released
Studio Display XDR and Studio Display Firmware Update Released
1 Min Read
Sora AI Support Stopped
Sora AI Support Stopped
1 Min Read
The Anker 6in1 USB-C Power Strip is $30 off
The Anker 6in1 USB-C Power Strip is $30 off
1 Min Read
Apple Prepping For New Wave Of OLED Products
Apple Prepping For New Wave Of OLED Products
1 Min Read
Apple Party Coming to Japan, India, Thailand, and Many More
Apple Party Coming to Japan, India, Thailand, and Many More
1 Min Read
iPad 12 Still Rolling Out This Year
iPad 12 Still Rolling Out This Year
1 Min Read
The AirTag 1 4-pack Is $39 Off
The AirTag 1 4-pack Is $39 Off
1 Min Read
John Ternus Well Liked At Apple
John Ternus Well Liked At Apple
1 Min Read
2026 WWDC Date Announced
2026 WWDC Date Announced
1 Min Read
Apple AI Advancements To Be Introduced At WWDC
Apple AI Advancements To Be Introduced At WWDC
1 Min Read
Lost your password?