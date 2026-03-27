Apple Will Use Layered Glass for Less Crease on Display for Foldable iPhone

The upcoming foldable iPhone by Apple will be using a structure of dual-layer ultra-thin glass to lessen crease visibility on the display. The foldable device will have two UTG or ultra-thin glass layers with the display in the middle of them, keeping it away from direct contact with the hinge.

The company has been trying out UFG with different thicknesses, along with a thin layer for flexibility at the fold, and then a thicker layer somewhere else for rigidity on the device. The most recent rumor hints that the company has made a composite glass stack instead of depending on one panel.

The foldable iPhone is anticipated to be released later this year, in September, with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. An analyst reported that the device could have a release date close to December. The iPhone fold is rumored to have a 7.8-inch inner screen and an outer screen approximately 5.3 to 5.5 inches.