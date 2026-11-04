Apple with Foldable iPhone Could Take Over the Market

Apple released its first foldable iPhone a few weeks ago, dipping into an entirely new market. Apple has the potential to get about 30% of the foldable smartphone market globally next year as the share of shipments for the company rose from 24.8% this year to next year up at 29.8%. Samsung is anticipated to be keeping first place but forecasts tell their share could drop to 31.9% down from 35.1%. Huawei would be ranked third after its share has dropped to 21.3% from 24.8%. Shipments for the iPhone Duo are expected to be about 5 million units, while the overall shipments for other smartphones from manufacturers will grow by 0.5%.

Trendforce states that the device and early feedback for it have been a mixed bag, where some individuals are dealing with issues such as a cracked inner display, certain apps displaying black borders, and they can’t use full-screen and with high cost estimates for repairs have gotten attention for costs in ownership. Some praise the device and its features like experience for viewing and the functionality of the split-screen for the iPhone Duo.

The integration of chips, the ecosystem for developers, and Apple’s operating system is identified as a large advantage for the company against rivals in making the foldable experience even better for users. Reliability and compatibility for foldable devices are said to improve, and Trendforce is predicting that Apple with their iPhone Duo is expected to help with the competition in the market for the foldable smartphone to be more efficient with multitasking for foldable devices.

The iPhone Duo is the first foldable iPhone offered by Apple, powered by the A20 chip and a dual-battery system. It features a 12MP Center Stage Front Camera, a 48MP Fusion Main, a Fusion Ultra Wide Camera, and Apple Intelligence and Siri AI.