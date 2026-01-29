iPhone

Apple’s 20th Anniversary iPhone Might Not Come with an All-Glass Screen

By Samantha Wiley
The long rumored big redesign for the 20th anniversary may not be happening. Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reported back in May that Apple is looking to have an all-glass design for their 20th anniversary iPhone, but statements from Ross Young, an industry analyst of displays, seems to have put out the flames on this rumor.


Young took to X to post the information and shed light on his remarks that the Apple 18 Pro units will have a Dynamic Island that’s smaller in size, and about the display plans of the company. Young explained deeper in follow-up questions made saying that the upcoming iPhone Pro on 2028 will have a cutout centered hole-punch found on the display for the smaller Dynamic Island

If the predictions of the now retired analyst are correct, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg may have to review the claims he made in the past but it could be that the expectation of Ross Young could be outdated. Only time can tell.


