Apple’s Announcement For The iPhone 17 Series is Approaching

By Samantha Wiley
The iPhone event Apple hosts annually is coming up. We’re in the middle of August, and Apple is anticipated to reveal the new iPhone 17 lineup, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air and their exciting new features.

The event is yet to be announced by Apple, but it is expected to happen next month. Some sources claim that the probable date will be on September 9, Tuesday or the next day. If this is accurate, then Apple will likely be using its famous taglines to announce the event on August 26, given the company usually has a 2-week notice before it happens.

Videos for iPhone events have been pre-recorded since 2020, but recently, Apple has reached out and invited certain reporters to the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park to watch these videos personally. People who attended will be receiving time to use these devices hands-on.

The following days after the release of OpenAI's new model ChatGPT-5 has seen a commotion among subscribers, who seem to find the communication style of the latest model too rigid. Paying customers prefer the previous model GPT-4o and its personality, having a creative approach to conversations and a warmer tone. The company is currently allowing customers to continue using the previous AI model. Here's how you can toggle it back on for the Mac. Go to ChatGPT's website and log in to your account. Go to your profile and then select Settings>General. Toggle "Show Legacy Models" to On. The legacy access is currently only accessible to paying subscribers of OpenAI, with the base Plus plan at $20 per month. The setting will immediately take effect, and automatic syncing will be completed after a few minutes whereas the changes and settings you have made will show on ChatGPT for your Mac once you restart the app.
