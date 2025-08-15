Apple’s Announcement For The iPhone 17 Series is Approaching

The iPhone event Apple hosts annually is coming up. We’re in the middle of August, and Apple is anticipated to reveal the new iPhone 17 lineup, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air and their exciting new features.

The event is yet to be announced by Apple, but it is expected to happen next month. Some sources claim that the probable date will be on September 9, Tuesday or the next day. If this is accurate, then Apple will likely be using its famous taglines to announce the event on August 26, given the company usually has a 2-week notice before it happens.

Videos for iPhone events have been pre-recorded since 2020, but recently, Apple has reached out and invited certain reporters to the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park to watch these videos personally. People who attended will be receiving time to use these devices hands-on.