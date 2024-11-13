iPhone

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro may be getting an upgrade on its front camera lens

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 18 Pro

A major update for the iPhone 18 Pro’s camera system may be forthcoming, where the device will have an upgraded wide angle lens with a variable aperture, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple analyst. 

Rumors surrounding the future iPhone 17 lineup stated that the devices will have an improved bokeh, and twice the front camera resolution, which will then be 24MP. The iPhone 18 Pro is also expected to be equipped with the upgraded variable aperture that the iPhone 17 will receive. 

iPhone 18 Pro

This update will remarkably improve the photography experience of iPhone 18 Pro users, with another speculation saying that it’ll be equipped with a 2nm processor called A20- possibly revising the packaging, reducing the motherboard variants needed to be produced, and adding modules of RAM in various densities. Another expected feature for the iPhone 18 Pro is that the Face ID would be beneath the screen, thus eliminating the notch on the display.

