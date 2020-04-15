Apple’s new 5G iPhones might feature a smaller notch and flat edges

According to a report by Bloomberg, the new iPhones that will come this fall will feature 5G technologies. The report says that at least four iPhones will have 5G.

According to Bloomberg Apple is preparing to design the iPhones coming this fall which will replace the iPhone 11. Bloomberg says that there are at least two models that will get the edges that are flat stainless steel instead of curved design already in the iPhones. These models will also have sharply rounded corners more like the iPad Pro which Apple introduced in 2018.

The new models will also have flat screens. These models will not have sloping edges. This report by Bloomberg also gives more weight to Ming-Chi Kuo’s comments about the release of the iPhone that will have squared-edges.

There are also several rumors that the new iPad Pro coming this fall will include LiDar scanner. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, there can be a delay in the release of the 5G phones. The delay will only be a few weeks and not several months. Apple is also working on a new version of Apple TV, Macbook Pro, and a new iMac. Currently, the launch of new iPhones is due to fall 2020. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, Apple’s launch programs could change, so nothing is for sure when Apple will launch its new devices.