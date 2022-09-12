Apple’s new iPhone ad introduces car crash detection

A new iPhone 14 ad features Crash Detection, Dynamic Island, an always-on display and more.

The 39-second video is available to watch on YouTube and mentions how the newest iPhone comes with safety measures such as Crash Detection. It’s similar to Fall Detection in that once the device senses that the user has been in a car crash, the phone will auto-dial emergency services after a non-response within a 10-second countdown.

The Cupertino-based company added in the video description other standout features, such as a reimagined display, the new 48MP Pro camera and Dynamic Island, which replaces the iPhone 13’s notch. The pill-shaped cutout can change size or shape depending on the task, such as Face ID authentication, navigation, notifications and alerts, phone calls and Live Activities. The always-on display will show widgets, time and any Live Activity and can reach 2,000 nits brightness at max, double than that of the iPhone 13 Pro.