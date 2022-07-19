Apple’s newest Ads highlight iPhone 13’s water resistance and durability

Apple has released not just one, but two video advertisements to show off the iPhone 13’s durability and splash resistance.

iPhone 13 – Edge and iPhone 13 – Shake are the two newest ads for the flagship smartphone. In ‘Edge’, the iPhone 13 gets a vibrating phone call that leads to the device falling off a table. Right at the end is a text that says ‘Relax, it’s iPhone’.

On the other hand, ‘Shake’ shows a dog splashing in the pool and shaking water everywhere, including the back of the iPhone 13. The same ‘Relax, it’s iPhone’ text comes up at the end as well. The music used in the ad is Bekon’s ‘Cold as Ice’.

Both ‘Shake’ and ‘Edge’ are available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel and are around a minute in length. It’s worth noting that while the iPhone 13 has splash resistance, it might not survive a drop into water.