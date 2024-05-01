Assassin’s Creed Mirage arriving on iPhone 15 Pro

Stealth adventure game Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be arriving on the iPhone 15 Pro and several iPad models in June.

Advertisements

Game developer Ubisoft made the announcement recently and said that the game will be available to download beginning June 6 at the App Store. Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be supported on the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro, as well as iPad Pro and iPad Air models with the M1 chip or later. Pre-orders can be done on the App Store while waiting for the June 10 release. Ubisoft said players can try the game for 90 minutes and unlock the full version for $49.99.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will offer the same experience as the console version, except it will have touch-based controls. The game first launched on Windows, PlayStation, and Xbox in October. The last titles made available on the iPhone were Death Stranding and Resident Evil.