iPhone

Assassin’s Creed Mirage launches on iPhone 15 Pro

By Samantha Wiley
Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassins Creed Mirage is up for release on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad Pro, and iPad Air models. The game will be accessible from June 6 in the US, but because of different timezones, the game is now available in other regions like India, New Zealand, Australia, and Singapore, while Europe is expected to follow after a few hours.

Advertisements

The game was announced to be free to play on both the iPhone and iPad for 90 minutes, and the full game will be available for $49.99 by purchasing it in-app. It’s worthy to note that the game will be 50% off until June 20, so players can unlock the game for $24.99 with Ubisoft stating that the gaming experience on both the iPad and iPhone won’t be different from Console versions of the title with touch-based controls. 

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Equipped with the A17 Pro chip hardware upgrade, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max grant improved rendering of graphics in their games, mesh shading, and the capability to run more AAA games.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
iPhone 16
Dimensions for upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro leaked
1 Min Read
Safari
Apple Safari technology preview 196 released
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Air
The 5th Generation iPad Air with M1 Chip is $199 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Back to school Apple promo expected soon
1 Min Read
Uber
Mini games on Uber for iPhone may soon be available
1 Min Read
3DS Emulator
3DS emulator launches on iOS App Store
1 Min Read
Anker 563 USB-C
Grab Anker’s 563 10-in-One USB-C Hub at $90 Off
1 Min Read
Spotify Music
Spotify music service hikes subscriptions
1 Min Read
Apple TV
Netflix cuts second- and third-generation Apple TV support
1 Min Read
Aptoide
Aptoide to release an iOS alternative marketplace in EU
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
Take $29 Off the Apple AirPods 3
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro may have thinnest smartphone bezels
1 Min Read
Lost your password?