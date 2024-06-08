Assassin’s Creed Mirage launches on iPhone 15 Pro

Assassins Creed Mirage is up for release on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad Pro, and iPad Air models. The game will be accessible from June 6 in the US, but because of different timezones, the game is now available in other regions like India, New Zealand, Australia, and Singapore, while Europe is expected to follow after a few hours.

The game was announced to be free to play on both the iPhone and iPad for 90 minutes, and the full game will be available for $49.99 by purchasing it in-app. It’s worthy to note that the game will be 50% off until June 20, so players can unlock the game for $24.99 with Ubisoft stating that the gaming experience on both the iPad and iPhone won’t be different from Console versions of the title with touch-based controls.

Equipped with the A17 Pro chip hardware upgrade, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max grant improved rendering of graphics in their games, mesh shading, and the capability to run more AAA games.