Astronauts Can Now Bring iPhones During Space Missions

Jared Isaacman, an administrator at NASA, said in a post on X that astronauts will be allowed to bring their iPhones in space missions soon. In the past, astronauts were not permitted to bring their smart devices during flights, but some equipment and certain DSLR cameras were permitted.

Artemis II and SpaceX Crew-12 will be the first missions that will allow astronauts to bring their smartphones. This is an unprecedented event wherein the iPhone is considered fully eligible for use in orbit and even beyond that. Devices have to undergo and pass protocols along with technical certifications from NASA which are extremely strict, on issues including fire risks and possible interference, and compatibility with electromagnets.

Astronauts were not able to capture and film special moments and inspiring moments they can share with their families and the world as they travel around space. It is uncertain on which models for the iPhone are eligible.