iPhone

Astronauts Can Now Bring iPhones During Space Missions

By Samantha Wiley
Astronauts Can Now Bring iPhones During Space Missions

Jared Isaacman, an administrator at NASA, said in a post on X that astronauts will be allowed to bring their iPhones in space missions soon. In the past, astronauts were not permitted to bring their smart devices during flights, but some equipment and certain DSLR cameras were permitted.


Artemis II and SpaceX Crew-12 will be the first missions that will allow astronauts to bring their smartphones. This is an unprecedented event wherein the iPhone is considered fully eligible for use in orbit and even beyond that. Devices have to undergo and pass protocols along with technical certifications from NASA which are extremely strict, on issues including fire risks and possible interference, and compatibility with electromagnets. 

Astronauts Can Now Bring iPhones During Space Missions

Astronauts were not able to capture and film special moments and inspiring moments they can share with their families and the world as they travel around space. It is uncertain on which models for the iPhone are eligible.


Latest News
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm Cell Is $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm Cell Is $100 Off
1 Min Read
iPad Air 8 and iPad 12 May Launch Soon
iPad Air 8 and iPad 12 May Launch Soon
1 Min Read
The iPhone 17e’s Launch is Really Close
The iPhone 17e’s Launch is Really Close
1 Min Read
Two Big Camera Upgrades Being Tested For the iPhone 18 Pro
Two Big Camera Upgrades Being Tested For the iPhone 18 Pro
1 Min Read
The Anker Prime 3in1 Wireless Charging Station Is $30 Off
The Anker Prime 3in1 Wireless Charging Station Is $30 Off
1 Min Read
AI Features Coming To CarPlay
AI Features Coming To CarPlay
1 Min Read
The Anker Prime 14in1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock is $60 Off
The Anker Prime 14in1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock is $60 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Pro Max May Have a Bigger Battery That’s The Best of Its Kind
iPhone 18 Pro Max May Have a Bigger Battery That’s The Best of Its Kind
1 Min Read
Apple Tightens Their Grip on the Market for Tablets As Demand For iPad Rises
Apple Tightens Their Grip on the Market for Tablets As Demand For iPad Rises
1 Min Read
Teardown Video For AirTag 2 Shared By iFixit
Teardown Video For AirTag 2 Shared By iFixit
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS is $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Launching A New Education Hub In India Teaching Robotics and Swift Programming
Apple Launching A New Education Hub In India Teaching Robotics and Swift Programming
1 Min Read
Lost your password?