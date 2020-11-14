Australian and New Zealand iPhone 12 Pro Max and 12 Mini buyers are now receiving their orders

The iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini has officially launched in Asia, New Zealand Australia on November 13. Customers in Australia and New Zealand will be the first to get their devices due to the time zone, and those who pre-ordered on November 6 can expect their phones to arrive soon.

As such, photos and videos of the newest iPhone are now appearing all over the internet, particularly Reddit, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

My iPhone 12 Pro Max has arrived.



It is indeed huge.



Feels like I could use it as a shield if needed. pic.twitter.com/6K4fAgeVvo — Kirk Burgess (@kirkburgess) November 12, 2020

Those in Australia are also getting their phones ahead of New Zealand customers due to lack of an Apple Store. Orders for the iPhone 12 Pro Max will not be shipped until December; however, iPhone 12 mini orders will be making the rounds before the end of the month. Picking up the unit in an Apple Store is also an option for those who can’t wait.

iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini units will become available in Europe and Middle East, then in North America on Apple Stores starting 8am local time.