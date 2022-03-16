Apple adds refurbished option for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12

Apple has begun selling refurbished iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 models in the US.

Those who are looking for cheaper iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 units can order them at certain Apple Store locations. Currently, only the 6.1 inch versions are available with no announced timeline on the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini variants.

Refurbished iPhone 12 models are 15% lower compared to their brand-new counterparts. All of them are SIM-free and unlocked, which means they can be used with any network or cellular provider in the US. Each unit comes in a white box, with a USB-C to Lightning cable and manual, as well as a new shell and battery. Consumers who buy them get the standard one-year warranty with options for extended AppleCare+ coverage.

The Cupertino-based company states that all its refurbished units are cleaned and tested thoroughly and appear indistinguishable from its brand new counterparts.