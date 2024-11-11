iPhone

Average price of iPhone Pro & Pro Max models with more storage rise

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone

Apple’s most recent iPhones have reached a new height in popularity and cost, as consumer demand for iPhones that feature extra storage has reached $1000 for the very first time, $1,018 to be exact in September.

The rise in demand for the iPhone Pro and Pro Max was driven by demand for the devices’ expanded storage. The average iPhone price has been steadily increasing, with iPhones that were purchased in the recent quarter being the Pro and Pro Max Models that account for 47% models sold, which is a significant rise from 38% last year.

iPhone

Buyers are now viewing these high-end devices as an investment for the long term and put more value on the storage and advanced capabilities that these gadgets feature. 

Apple has stopped disclosing the ASP, or Average Selling Price, thus US-WARP plays an important role in comprehending consumer preferences, as it views sales from direct retail to show  transparency with consumer spending on Apple Gadgets.

