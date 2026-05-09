iPhone

Base iPhone 18 To Be Delayed, Here’s an Explanation Why

By Samantha Wiley
Base iPhone 18 To Be Delayed, Here's an Explanation Why

Apple has chosen to delay the release of the base iPhone 18 as an intentional marketing strategy. They are looking to extend the sales window of the iPhone 17 while reducing production costs.


The iPhone 18 is expected to have been downgraded due to the shortage in the global supply chain, and this has resulted in Apple making the decision to delay the release of the base iPhone 18, thus creating a split-cycle release for the upcoming models.

Base iPhone 18 To Be Delayed, Here's an Explanation Why

Recently, a leaker stated that specific parts will be interchangeable between the iPhone 18e and iPhone 18 models, showing some convergence in specs between the two products. Apple is expected to release the iPhone 18e, iPhone Air 2, and iPhone 18 in the spring of next year. The foldable iPhone, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone 18 Pro will be released later this year.


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