The base iPhone 18 model is going to have 12GB of RAM, meaning that it is eligible for the strongest on-device AI model with Siri features that are made by Apple. The Siri announcement came during this year’s WWDC, with the company corroborating that their strongest model allows for significant improvements in accuracy and dictation systemwide. This will need you to have 12GB of unified memory.

The current devices that are able to handle the new model are the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models, and the iPhone Air. The iPhone 17 will not be eligible as it only features 8GB of RAM, while the upcoming base iPhone 18 model will receive 12GB a boost from the previous model.

The foldable iPhone, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone 18 Pro are anticipated to be releasing in the fall of this year, with the base iPhone 18 model releasing early next year alongside the iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2.