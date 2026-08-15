Base iPhone 18 To Get 12GB RAM

The standard iPhone is rumored to be released early next year featuring 12GB RAM, an upgrade from 8GB from the previous model. The base iPhone will be getting the same memory as the Pro models last year. The iPhone 18 receiving 12GB RAM will allow Apple Intelligence features to be used on the device.

The iPhone 18e is expected to come with 9GB of RAM, and both devices will be given the A20 chip. The 9GB RAM device will not be able to use all Apple Intelligence features, as you need a minimum of 12GB of RAM to use all features coming with the new revamped Siri.

The base iPhone 18 is expected to be given a Dynamic Island that is narrower, but other rumors suggest that the entire lineup for the iPhone 18 will have the smaller Dynamic Island.