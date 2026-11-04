Base iPhone 18 to Have Bigger Battery

The base iPhone 18 is expected to have a higher price tag and a bigger battery. Digital Chat Station, a famous leaker, took to Weibo today, claiming that the upcoming base iPhone 18 model is going to keep the OLED 6.3-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Face ID, and Dynamic Island. The device will be powered by the A20 Pro chip made with the 2nm process. Digital Chat Station states that this base iPhone 18 will have a bigger battery. The previous model had a battery with 3,692mAh, and this year, Apple increased the capacities of batteries for their models for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, with those with physical trays for SIM cards having a battery capacity of 4,056mAh and 5,391mAh. It also features a dual-rear camera system with 48MP.

It was theorized by the leaker that the price for the base iPhone 18 could also go up as the company raised prices across its devices, including the iPhone 17, back in September, now up to $899. The expected release is not clarified as to whether it is connected with the original release of the iPhone 17 or if it will be applied in the U.S.

Previous rumors have been verified that the device is expected to be released with the iPhone Air 2 and iPhone 18e in the Spring of next year. Predictions state that the base iPhone 18 model is going to be the best-selling device among the three devices. Apple is switching up the release cycle of its iPhones, releasing the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models alongside the first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, this year, and then we get the base iPhone 18 alongside the iPhone Air 2 and iPhone 18e. It has been a busy month for Apple with the release of a new Apple TV 4K, HomePod mini 2, iPhone Duo, PROLED MacBook Pro, and many more products.