Battery Capacities for the iPhone 17 Lineup Leaked

The battery capacities of the upcoming iPhone 17 models have surfaced in a regulatory database in China.

The alleged capacities have a few takeaways, like the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be the first model for iPhone that will surpass the 5,000 capacity mark, and that the iPhone 17 Air will be equipped with a 3,000 mAh battery.

The database also indicates that the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air will either have one or no physical slot for a SIM card, which depends on the country where it will be available. The iPhone 17 Air is the most anticipated device to not have a physical slim card slot in most countries.

Official information regarding battery capacities may be uploaded this week since Apple is now being required to provide energy labels for iPhones on their official product pages in the European region.