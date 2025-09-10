iPhone

Battery Capacities for the iPhone 17 Lineup Leaked

By Samantha Wiley
Battery Capacities for the iPhone 17 Lineup Leaked

The battery capacities of the upcoming iPhone 17 models have surfaced in a regulatory database in China. 


The alleged capacities have a few takeaways, like the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be the first model for iPhone that will surpass the 5,000 capacity mark, and that the iPhone 17 Air will be equipped with a 3,000 mAh battery.

Battery Capacities for the iPhone 17 Lineup Leaked

The database also indicates that the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air will either have one or no physical slot for a SIM card, which depends on the country where it will be available. The iPhone 17 Air is the most anticipated device to not have a physical slim card slot in most countries.

Official information regarding battery capacities may be uploaded this week since Apple is now being required to provide energy labels for iPhones on their official product pages in the European region.


Latest News
AirPods Pro 3 Anticipated for Release This Year
AirPods Pro 3 Anticipated for Release This Year
1 Min Read
Last Minute Leaks For Apple Watch SE 3 and Other Models
Last Minute Leaks For Apple Watch SE 3 and Other Models 
1 Min Read
Get the Beats Solo 4 at 35% Off!
Get the Beats Solo 4 at 35% Off!
1 Min Read
Updated HomePod Mini, AirTag, and More Devices Could Be ‘Coming Soon’
Updated HomePod Mini, AirTag, and More Devices Could Be ‘Coming Soon’
1 Min Read
Limited Edition Headphones Jennie X Beats Solo 4 Out Now
Limited Edition Headphones Jennie X Beats Solo 4 Out Now 
1 Min Read
New Apple Card Offer For Uber Eats and Uber
New Apple Card Offer For Uber Eats and Uber 
1 Min Read
The JOYROOM Dual USB-C Car Charger Is $5 Off
The JOYROOM Dual USB-C Car Charger Is $5 Off
1 Min Read
All Products Apple Plans To Unveil During Their Awe-dropping Event By Bloomberg
All Products Apple Plans To Unveil During Their Awe-dropping Event By Bloomberg
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade Library Expands With Three New Games
Apple Arcade Library Expands With Three New Games
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 Will Have New Colors and a Brighter Display
The Apple Watch Series 11 Will Have New Colors and a Brighter Display
1 Min Read
Beats Pill Is Marked $50 Off On Amazon
Beats Pill Is Marked $50 Off On Amazon
1 Min Read
Samsung S26 Models Look Similar To iPhone 17
Samsung S26 Models Look Similar To iPhone 17
1 Min Read
Lost your password?