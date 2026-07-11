iPhone

Battery Capacity for Foldable iPhone Supposedly Found

By Samantha Wiley
Battery Capacity for Foldable iPhone Supposedly Found

The battery supplier for Apple has listed 2 battery cells that are likely to be the long-rumored and awaited foldable iPhone. The two battery cells have a 2,962mAh and 1,921mAh battery when merged and a total capacity of about 4,883mAh.


A dual-cell design is possible for the upcoming foldable iPhone that splits the battery across the two halves of the device. The foldable devices in the market, like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 by Samsung, have a battery capacity of 4,400mAh, while the Google Pixel 10 Pro has 5,015mAh. The device will be using high-density battery cells.

Battery Capacity for Foldable iPhone Supposedly Found

Apple is expected to release the foldable iPhone this year, featuring a C2 modem in certain areas, powered by the A20 chip, Touch ID, a 5.5-inch cover display, and a 7.8-inch inner display. It is expected to have a price tag of about $2,500 to $3,000.


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