Battery Capacity for Foldable iPhone Supposedly Found

The battery supplier for Apple has listed 2 battery cells that are likely to be the long-rumored and awaited foldable iPhone. The two battery cells have a 2,962mAh and 1,921mAh battery when merged and a total capacity of about 4,883mAh.

A dual-cell design is possible for the upcoming foldable iPhone that splits the battery across the two halves of the device. The foldable devices in the market, like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 by Samsung, have a battery capacity of 4,400mAh, while the Google Pixel 10 Pro has 5,015mAh. The device will be using high-density battery cells.

Apple is expected to release the foldable iPhone this year, featuring a C2 modem in certain areas, powered by the A20 chip, Touch ID, a 5.5-inch cover display, and a 7.8-inch inner display. It is expected to have a price tag of about $2,500 to $3,000.