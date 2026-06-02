Battery Capacity for Upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Model Leaked

The battery capacity for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max has apparently been leaked, with the numbers hinting at a small increase over the previous model. The company is trying out the upcoming device with different capacities for the United States and Chinese models, with the Chinese model having 4,065mAh, and the United States model having 4,288.

The tray has been removed from the United States iPhone models since the iPhone 14, with the Chinese models continuing to have one. If these numbers are accurate, the battery capacity increase is small annually.

It is uncertain whether the figures for the device are based on information in the supply chain or came from a regulatory database. Both the iPhone 18 Pro Max and Pro Models are expected to be revealed later this year alongside the foldable iPhone. The iPhone Pro models are expected to have upgraded main cameras.