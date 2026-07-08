iPhone

Battery Capacity for Upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Models Found

By Samantha Wiley
Battery Capacity for Upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Models Found

The battery capacity of the iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro have been revealed in a recent Chinese Regulatory certification filing. In the C3 database the iPhone 18 Pro Max has a bigger battery of 5,567mAh for the United States model and 5,391mAh for Chinese Models, with the iPhone 18 Pro having 4,288mAh for United States models and 4,056 for Chinese models. 


The filings did not name the device as the upcoming models, but it is likely connected to them. The difference between the United States and Chinese models are because the devices sold outside the U.S feature a SIM tray, while those sold in the United States have an eSIM. This has been the case since the iPhone 14 line.

Battery Capacity for Upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Models Found

Apple is expected to reveal the foldable iPhone, iPhone 18 Pro, and Pro Max models later this year, with the Pro models reportedly having a variable aperture main camera, smaller Dynamic Island and more.


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