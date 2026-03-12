iPhone

Benchmark Results For iPhone 17e Revealed

By Samantha Wiley
Benchmark Results For iPhone 17e Revealed

The Geekbench 6 database shows the first benchmark results for the iPhone 17e, providing us with insight on the performance of the A19 chip equipped on the device. The device scored 9,241, the highest it has achieved as of writing, and the performance is similar to the A19 iPhone 17 device.


A small catch is present, where the iPhone 17e features a 4-core GPU compared to the base iPhone 17 model with a 5-core GPU, meaning performance in graphics will be slightly lower for the iPhone 17e. The iPhone 17e has achieved Metal Scores of about 31,000 to 31,500.

Benchmark Results For iPhone 17e Revealed

The device features a similar design to the previous model, the iPhone 16e, but has the A19 chip, magnetic accessories and MagSafe. It also has 256GB storage and is equipped with the second gen Apple made C1X modem for faster 5G connectivity.


Latest News
AirPods 4 is $60 Off
AirPods 4 is $60 Off
1 Min Read
Ultra Products Potentially Rolling Out This Year
Ultra Products Potentially Rolling Out This Year
1 Min Read
Three New Executives Added To Apple Leadership Page
Three New Executives Added To Apple Leadership Page
1 Min Read
Gen Z Catches Weird Apple TikTok Videos
Gen Z Catches Weird Apple TikTok Videos
1 Min Read
Get Up to $100 off on M4 iPad Air
Get Up to $100 off on M4 iPad Air
1 Min Read
15 Products Discontinued by Apple
15 Products Discontinued by Apple
1 Min Read
Home Hub Made by Apple Delayed To Later This Year
Home Hub Made by Apple Delayed To Later This Year
1 Min Read
4-pack AirTag is $35 Off
4-pack AirTag is $35 Off
1 Min Read
New iPad with Apple Intelligence a No-Show Yet
New iPad with Apple Intelligence a No-Show Yet
1 Min Read
M5 Max MacBook Pro Model Benchmark Results Emerge
M5 Max MacBook Pro Model Benchmark Results Emerge
1 Min Read
Sydney Opera House and Apple Partner Up
Sydney Opera House and Apple Partner Up
1 Min Read
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 24GB/512GB Is $300 Off
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 24GB/512GB Is $300 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?