Benchmark Results For iPhone 17e Revealed

The Geekbench 6 database shows the first benchmark results for the iPhone 17e, providing us with insight on the performance of the A19 chip equipped on the device. The device scored 9,241, the highest it has achieved as of writing, and the performance is similar to the A19 iPhone 17 device.

A small catch is present, where the iPhone 17e features a 4-core GPU compared to the base iPhone 17 model with a 5-core GPU, meaning performance in graphics will be slightly lower for the iPhone 17e. The iPhone 17e has achieved Metal Scores of about 31,000 to 31,500.

The device features a similar design to the previous model, the iPhone 16e, but has the A19 chip, magnetic accessories and MagSafe. It also has 256GB storage and is equipped with the second gen Apple made C1X modem for faster 5G connectivity.