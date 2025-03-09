Bigger battery planned for the iPhone 17 Pro Max

An online leak recently revealed that the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max will be thicker to accommodate a higher-capacity battery.

The leaker with the handle ‘Ice Universe’ said that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be thicker than its predecessor. The device’s thickness is said to be 8.75 mm compared to the previous iPhone Pro Max’s 8.25 mm. Ice Universe claims that the increased thickness is due to ‘a larger battery’, but the frame might largely stay the same and similar to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. There haven’t been any rumors about a dimension change or battery life increase, which means Ice Universe’s claims are new.

The iPhone 17 Pro is believed to have rounded corners and a rectangular camera bump, but Apple might use a triangular setting for the rear camera. The leaker also said that the dimensions for the iPhone 17 Air would be the same as the iPhone 17 Pro Max.