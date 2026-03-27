Biggest Revamps For iPhone In Development

Apple is reportedly developing the biggest set of revamps for the iPhone. The devices referred to are a 20th anniversary iPhone featuring an edge-to-edge design and the foldable iPhone. John Ternus has been overseeing the biggest revamps that will be the biggest in history for the product.

The foldable iPhone is anticipated to be revealed in September this year alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models, while an iPhone featuring an edge-to-edge screen for its 20th anniversary is coming as early as next year.

Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple supply chain analyst, reports that the foldable iPhone will have one front camera, a power button, Touch ID, and two rear cameras. It is uncertain if the company will be able to create such a product as early as next year, but if they do pull it off, the next two years will be significant for the product.