Black Color Option Not Available For iPhone 18 Pro

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max come in three colors, Deep Blue, Silver, and Cosmic Orange. One thing to note is that a black color option is not available, as last year marked the first time the device has not been available in black.

A rumor suggests that the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models will not be coming in black as the company is trying out different colors, such as deep red, for the next-generation models with other normal colors.

The foldable iPhone has a more traditional finish as the company is looking to stay away from fun and bright colors and will be giving the device the normal white/silver and black and gray colors.

The iPhone fold and iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will be released this year in September, and the foldable iPhone may see a later release.