Bluetooth audio issues plague iPhone 16e

There have been multiple complaints of the iPhone 16e having Bluetooth audio issues.

Reports of the iPhone 16e experiencing dropped Bluetooth audio have been circulating Apple forums and social media. Some say that their devices are cutting out or stuttering whenever they play content to a Bluetooth speaker. Furthermore, updating to iOS 18.3.2 doesn’t seem to work, as the issue persists. Some claim that multiple connected accessories could be the culprit. A few customers have had their devices replaced at an Apple Store, but this does not guarantee that the issue is resolved. Other recommended actions include disconnecting some of the Bluetooth devices and limiting the active connections.

Apple has not released an official statement about the Bluetooth audio problem. The next iOS update is due in April and could have a fix for it. The Bluetooth audio issue does not appear to be widespread.