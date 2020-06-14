BOE failed to deliver the first shipment of the OLED panels for iPhone 12

It is reported by Korean DDaily that BOE has failed to deliver the first shipment of the OLED panels for the Apple iPhone 12 lineup. The website claims that the failure to ship the panels on time was caused due to the inability of the quality control tests.

The Korean DDaily mentions that there are a quality test and the mass production test after which the panel can be mounted on the device. However, BOE did not cross the first threshold. The report says:

“BOE is having difficulty expanding its OLED business. It also failed to deliver the first shipment of Apple iPhone 12 panels scheduled to be released in the second half of the year”

The report on the Korean website is unclear when the tests were carried out for the panels, also the report did not mention if it will have an impact on the iPhone 12 production later this year. according to several rumors, Apple has plans to launch at least four new iPhone models later this year.

According to reports, BOE has partnered with GIS (General Interface Solutions) to become the supplier of the rumored iPhone 5.4-inch model. Also, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that all these devices will have OLED displays and will support 5G.