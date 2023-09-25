Bottom microphone on iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 can now be done

Several leaks have confirmed the fact that Apple can now conduct repairs on the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 bottom microphone components.

The repair will focus solely on the microphone component, which will be different from the repairs done on the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Pro models. Apple Authorized Service Providers and Apple Stores will need to have the mid-frame chassis replaced to fix the bottom microphone. The move is a nod to a cheaper repair and a boon to overall environmental responsibility by the brand.

For microphone repairs in other areas, such as the ones next to the rear camera and earpiece, Apple will recommend a mid-frame replacement. The timeframe to complete such a repair has not been disclosed yet, as well as the price for the microphone component replacement. It’s safe to say that customers won’t need this anytime soon as the iPhone 15 is a newly launched model.