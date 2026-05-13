Brighter Display for iPhone Far Away

The iPhone 18 Pro is not expected to have dual-layer OLED technology, as a constraint in thermal management approach remains a prominent problem for sustained brightness under the sun for the iPhone.

Apple has a two-year production plan to adopt tandem OLED for iPhones, but Apple has not decided on who will develop the panel. The two candidates are LG Display and Samsung Display, with an estimated arrival sometime beyond 2028.

Apple is looking into the differences between the iPad Pro and the full tandem OLED of the device instead of stacking two RGB layers. Apple is evaluating a simple tandem design that could also be a blue-sub pixel layer while keeping green and red in one layer.



Apple is anticipated to be finalizing approvals for panels for their upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max and Pro models with both LG Display and Samsung Display.