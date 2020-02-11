Budget iPhone may come out with a $399 price tag

Apple’s low-cost iPhone, which is currently in production is expected to have a price of $399. This came in from a report made by Fast Company, and has been echoed by Ming Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst in October of 2019.

The price point is equal to when the iPhone SE first came out in 2016, which gives it the moniker ‘iPhone SE 2’. Others have dubbed it the iPhone 9, although there hasn’t been any news from official sources.

According to leaks, the new budget iPhone’s design will borrow from the iPhone 8, thick bezels and all. It will also have Touch ID and the A13 chip, which is used on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11. It will have 3GB of RAM, a single camera lens and 64 or 128GB storage options.

The new budget iPhone’s production was to begin February but it has been delayed to Q1 or Q2 this year.