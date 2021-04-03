Buy a new iPhone bundled with Cricket Wireless and get $100 back

Amazon has launched a promo for those who may be interested in getting the iPhone SE 2020. Individuals who sign up for a plan with Cricket Wireless can get it at just $399 with a 24-month service lock, along with an Amazon credit of $100 over the same period.

The iPhone SE touts a 7 megapixel front camera with depth control, portrait lighting and portrait mode, a 12 megapixel rear camera with 4K video recording capability, a 4.7 inch Retina display and dust- and water resistance, among others. Apple has equipped the iPhone SE with tech upgrades such as wireless charging, fast charging, Dark Mode, video and photo editing tools and privacy features. It’s a worthy daily driver for those who want a reliable smartphone day in and day out.

By getting the 2020 iPhone SE during the Amazon Cricket Wireless sale, you can get back $4.17 for each month you’re within the carrier subscription. You can choose from (Product) RED, Black or White with 64, 128 or 256GB storage space.