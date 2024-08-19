California to support iPhone driver’s license soon

The state of California will soon roll out support for digital driver’s licenses on iOS.

California is set to become the sixth US state to implement digital driver’s licenses on the Apple Watch and iPhone. The Wallet app on the iPhone will serve as the platform for this. In the state, there were 500,000-plus users who have added their IDs and driver’s licenses to the DMV Wallet app. It’s worth noting that the state carried out beta testing before launching it to the public. Licenses and IDs in the Wallet app are valid for TSA screenings and age verification in select stores. Currently, the digital DMV is under a pilot program where only 1.5 million users are allowed.

The state recommends carrying a physical ID or license as some agencies still require them, including government agencies, businesses, and law enforcement. Support for digital IDs began in 2022.