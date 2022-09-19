Camera blogger puts up post of iPhone 14 Pro in action

Austin Mann, a travel photographer has recently unveiled the iPhone 14 Pro’s camera capabilities in a new blog post.

Mann tested Apple’s newest flagship device in the Scottish Highlands and showed off the results online. He first started with praise on the 48MP resolution and the phone’s ability to crop images to draw the attention to specific details. Mann says that for those who want to print their captured images then the 48MP resolution is optimal for large formats.

The photographer extolled the 12MP ProRAW format as it’s ‘lightning fast’, great in low light conditions and has the same resolution across all lenses. Furthermore, storage space and battery life are preserved when this feature is used.

The post tested the new Action mode and mentions that there has to be light in order to work. Mann stated that Action mode is ineffective indoors as there won’t usually be enough light. The blog post can be viewed in full at Austin Mann’s official website.