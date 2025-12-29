Camera Sensor for iPhone 18 Camera to be Made by Samsung in Austin, TX Facility

Samsung is taking steps to provide Apple with image sensors built with advanced technology for iPhones. Reportedly, the sensors for the iPhone will be manufactured in Samsung’s current Austin, Texas facility, and the company is anticipated to soon have production equipment installed for the upcoming project.

The image sensor of the iPhone is expected to have a three-stack design for better low-light performance and a higher density of pixels with multiple layers stacked vertically. This results in less power consumption, a dynamic range that’s higher, and faster speeds for readouts.

It’s believed that the new sensor will be made for the upcoming iPhone 18 in 2027. Apple and Samsung have reportedly arrived at a deal where Samsung will be supplying the component for the sensor. This marks the first occasion Apple will be going with another company apart from Sony as their main supplier for image sensors for its iPhones.