iPhone

Camera Sensor for iPhone 18 Camera to be Made by Samsung in Austin, TX Facility

By Samantha Wiley
Camera Sensor for iPhone 18 Camera to be Made by Samsung in Austin, TX Facility

Samsung is taking steps to provide Apple with image sensors built with advanced technology for iPhones. Reportedly, the sensors for the iPhone will be manufactured in Samsung’s current Austin, Texas facility, and the company is anticipated to soon have production equipment installed for the upcoming project.


The image sensor of the iPhone is expected to have a three-stack design for better low-light performance and a higher density of pixels with multiple layers stacked vertically. This results in less power consumption, a dynamic range that’s higher, and faster speeds for readouts.

Camera Sensor for iPhone 18 Camera to be Made by Samsung in Austin, TX Facility

It’s believed that the new sensor will be made for the upcoming iPhone 18 in 2027. Apple and Samsung have reportedly arrived at a deal where Samsung will be supplying the component for the sensor. This marks the first occasion Apple will be going with another company apart from Sony as their main supplier for image sensors for its iPhones.


Latest News
Apple Changing the Structure Of App Store Fees in Brazil
Apple Changing the Structure Of App Store Fees in Brazil
1 Min Read
iPhone Air 2 Could Launch Next Year
iPhone Air 2 Could Launch Next Year
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS Is 25% Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS Is 25% Off
1 Min Read
New Promo Grants 20% Off On Adidas Gear Using Apple Pay
New Promo Grants 20% Off On Adidas Gear Using Apple Pay
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Pro May Launch with 12 Features
iPhone 18 Pro May Launch with 12 Features
1 Min Read
$3 Million Nike Shares Brought By Tim Cook
$3 Million Nike Shares Brought By Tim Cook
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS + Cell Is $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS + Cell Is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Being Tested By Apple for the Foldable iPhone
Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Being Tested By Apple for the Foldable iPhone
1 Min Read
Apple Will Depend On Samsung More Due to RAM Prices Increasing
Apple Will Depend On Samsung More Due to RAM Prices Increasing
1 Min Read
Year-end Summary Rolled Out For ChatGPT
Year-end Summary Rolled Out For ChatGPT
1 Min Read
The AirTag 4-pack is $34 Off
The AirTag 4-pack is $34 Off
1 Min Read
Trial Production For iPhone 18 Starting In February
Trial Production For iPhone 18 Starting In February
1 Min Read
Lost your password?