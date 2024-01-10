iPhone

Canadian iPhone owners may get batterygate settlement

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone

iPhone owners in Canada might receive payment following the settlement for battery throttling incidents in 2017.

Apple has settled the class action lawsuit in Canada, offering $14.4 million CAD to close the case. The BC Supreme Court will be making a decision to approve the agreement until January 29, as per its official webpage. Once approved, iPhone owners in Canada can send a claim for up to $150 CAD per device from Apple, with the amount depending on how many people submitted a claim form.

iPhone

Eligibility includes being a former or current Canadian resident (excluding Quebec) and those who have purchased or owned an iPhone 6 up to iPhone 7 Plus on iOS 11.2 or later before December 21, 2017. More details can be viewed on the official settlement page, and no other action is necessary until the settlement offer is approved. In the US Apple settled for $500 million for a similar class action lawsuit.

