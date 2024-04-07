Canadian iPhone user Batterygate claim launches

Canadian iPhone owners can submit a claim for a class action lawsuit against Apple for throttling the smartphone’s performance.

Apple recently agreed to a $14.4 million CAD settlement for claims that the company is directly throttling its iPhone performance on some models. This was billed as ‘batterygate’ and affected users can get their share of settlement via a claim. The move was approved on March 4 and claims can now be sent starting April 5, as per Rochon Genova LLP. Canadian iPhone owners can visit the official settlement webpage, then click the link that says ‘submit a claim’ and follow the steps. A valid serial number pointing to an eligible iPhone is needed, with the deadline for submission on September 2.

Affected Canadian customers can receive anywhere from $17.50 CAD to $150 CAD depending on the number of claims. Apple agreed to settle up to $500 million USD for a similar case in the US.