iPhone

Capacitative buttons rumored for upcoming iPhone 16

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 16

Apple reportedly ordered a shipment of capacitative buttons for the upcoming iPhone 16 lineup.

The Economic Daily News recently said that the buttons were sourced from Advanced Semiconductor Engineering and included system in a package modules for use in capacitive components. The taptic engine motors will sit on the iPhone side and are believed to replace the physical buttons on the iPhone 15. New capacitative versions allow iPhone 16 users to control their devices using haptic feedback. It’s believed that the button will detect pressure and will ‘press a button’ through haptic or taptic engine for vibrational feedback.

iPhone 16

Early prototypes of the upcoming iPhone had volume and haptic buttons. However, the design was scrapped last year due to technical issues, and Apple had to go back to mechanical buttons. A new Capture button is rumored to go with the new model, but will be operated mechanically. The iPhone 16 lineup is expected to be revealed in spring.

