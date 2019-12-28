Capacitor supplier for iPhone offers an optimistic outlook in 2020

A capacitor supplier for Apple is expecting a strong year for 2020 due to the upcoming demand for 5G-equipped smartphones. Early on, China will shoulder the demands of 5G components, where Apple will be placing orders mid-year.

Taiyo Yuden Co. is a supplier of ceramic capacitor for auto manufacturers, the iPhone and other smartphones. The company is currently preparing for strong demand and a record year, thanks to 5G smartphones making their first appearance in 2020. Shoichi Tosaka, Taiyo CEO mentioned that Samsung and Huawei will begin ordering the capacitors at the beginning of 2020 while Apple could place its orders in June, just before the flagship iPhones are released.

The next-gen iPhone lineup is expected to have an all-new design as well as 5G components. Qualcomm will be Apple’s 5G chip producer for the iPhone 12, but for 2020 the Cupertino-based company tells consumers to get ready for a hundred million 5G-enabled iPhones next year.