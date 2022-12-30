Car crash victim found with iPhone Find My network

The iPhone’s Find My feature helped locate a car crash victim and get her to safety.

A woman in San Bernardino, California experienced a car crash after a Christmas gathering, with her vehicle falling two hundred feet on a hill. Because she did not have an iPhone 14, the woman’s iPhone did not trigger an emergency response. However, the family noticed that she didn’t make it home and wasn’t responding- they then used Find My to try and track her down.

After a search, the device was found on a highway, which prompted them to contact emergency services. The San Bernardino County Fire Department received the distress call and eventually found the woman severely injured.

Paramedics and firefighters then rescued the woman and used advanced life support and took her to a hospital. It was fortunate that the woman had her location-sharing feature enabled during that time. If not, the rescue would have been very difficult.