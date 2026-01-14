CES Showed a Glimpse of Crease-Free Display to be Used on the iPhone Fold

This year’s CES just gave us a peek at the first folding display technology Apple is anticipated to be using for its first foldable iPhone. Samsung Display exhibited an OLED panel that is creaseless alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The current panel used for the Galaxy Fold 7 is impressive because it reduces visibility of creases, but Samsung Display made a claim that the more recent panel made for the Z Fold 8, which is rumored to be used for the Galaxy Z Fold 8, provides a more seamless text across its fold. Ming-Chi Kuo reported in July last year that the metal laser-drilled display plate will be the same for the iPhone Fold.

No reason was given by Samsung as to why the test booth was pulled out so early during CES 2026. Apple has stricter requirements for crease-free materials for the foldable iPhone and seems to have raised the standard for both foldable gadgets. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is anticipated to be released in the summer, while the foldable iPhone will be mass-produced this year and released around the middle of September.