iPhone

CES Showed a Glimpse of Crease-Free Display to be Used on the iPhone Fold

By Samantha Wiley
CES Showed a Glimpse of Crease-Free Display to be Used on the iPhone Fold

This year’s CES just gave us a peek at the first folding display technology Apple is anticipated to be using for its first foldable iPhone. Samsung Display exhibited an OLED panel that is creaseless alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7.


The current panel used for the Galaxy Fold 7 is impressive because it reduces visibility of creases, but Samsung Display made a claim that the more recent panel made for the Z Fold 8, which is rumored to be used for the Galaxy Z Fold 8, provides a more seamless text across its fold. Ming-Chi Kuo reported in July last year that the metal laser-drilled display plate will be the same for the iPhone Fold.

CES Showed a Glimpse of Crease-Free Display to be Used on the iPhone Fold

No reason was given by Samsung as to why the test booth was pulled out so early during CES 2026. Apple has stricter requirements for crease-free materials for the foldable iPhone and seems to have raised the standard for both foldable gadgets. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is anticipated to be released in the summer, while the foldable iPhone will be mass-produced this year and released around the middle of September.


Latest News
Intel Introduces Core Ultra Series 3 Chips
Intel Introduces Core Ultra Series 3 Chips
1 Min Read
The Apple Pencil Pro is $35 Off
The Apple Pencil Pro is $35 Off
1 Min Read
SwitchBot Announces New Products
SwitchBot Announces New Products
1 Min Read
Smart Shades Compatible With Apple Home Introduced By GE
Smart Shades Compatible With Apple Home Introduced By GE
1 Min Read
New Features For Gemini Coming to Google TV
New Features For Gemini Coming to Google TV
1 Min Read
The iPad Mini 7 512GB Is $100 Off
The iPad Mini 7 512GB Is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Carplay Unit Featuring Spatial Audio Announced By Pioneer
Carplay Unit Featuring Spatial Audio Announced By Pioneer
1 Min Read
Limited Time Wallpaper for iPhone and Mac to Celebrate the Apple Store in Montreal
Limited Time Wallpaper for iPhone and Mac to Celebrate the Apple Store in Montreal
1 Min Read
Apple Card May Be Looking For New Financial Partner
Apple Card May Be Looking For New Financial Partner
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max is $99 Off
The AirPods Max is $99 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Immersive Format Live Basketball Games to be Aired on the Vision Pro
Apple Immersive Format Live Basketball Games to be Aired on the Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Lunar New Year Special Edition AirPods Pro 3 Released By Apple
Lunar New Year Special Edition AirPods Pro 3 Released By Apple
1 Min Read
Lost your password?